Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Chinese media that Moscow expects the United States to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the nuclear program with Iran.

According to the minister, by withdrawing from the agreement, Washington not only stopped fulfilling its obligations, but prohibited all other countries from fulfilling the UN Security Council resolution.

“In the West, in general, it was perceived as’ well what to do, this is how the United States decided; of course, it would be good if they continued to implement the resolution on the Iranian nuclear program, but this is reality, ” website Russian department on Monday, March 22.

The Foreign Minister called this behavior of the United States a “gross” violation of international law, as well as a demonstration of the complete “incapacity of the state”, and expressed the hope that the United States would return to the nuclear deal.

Earlier, on March 15, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on the United States to rejoin the nuclear agreement as soon as possible.

On March 10, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken admitted that the United States could ease sanctions against Iran, but only on the condition that the country returns to the JCPOA, the purpose of which is to resolve the crisis over Tehran’s nuclear development.

On March 5, US President Joe Biden extended the sanctions regime against Iran for another year. The restrictions will be valid until March 15, 2022.

In February, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the US was open to talks with Iran, but did not intend to ease sanctions on Tehran. In turn, the spiritual leader and leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, warned that Tehran would not make concessions to Washington and would not be the first to return to the JCPOA.

The JCPOA, involving the lifting of sanctions in exchange for limiting Iran’s nuclear program, was signed in 2015. However, in May 2018, the US pulled out of the deal and reinstated tough sanctions against Tehran. Iran, in turn, announced in 2019 a phased reduction of its obligations under the agreement.