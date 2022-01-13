Home page politics

divide

Russia is hoping for an early decision from the OSCE © Bodo Marks / dpa

Russia has asked the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) for an early decision on the security guarantees required by Russia.

Vienna – Russia has insisted that the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) take an early decision on the security guarantees required by Russia. Delaying the negotiations could lead to an “inevitable deterioration in the security situation of all states without exception,” said Russia’s OSCE Permanent Representative Alexander Lukashevich on Thursday at a meeting of the organization in Vienna. «Russia is a peace-loving country. But we don’t need peace at any price. “

The meeting was held against the backdrop of mounting tensions in the Ukraine conflict. From a western perspective, Russian troop deployments pose a threat to Ukraine. Moscow, on the other hand, sees itself threatened by NATO and demands that the western military alliance not accept any new members such as Ukraine or Georgia. The OSCE meeting followed bilateral crisis talks between the USA and Russia in Geneva on Monday and a meeting of the 30 NATO countries with Russia in Brussels on Wednesday. (dpa)