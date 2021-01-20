Russia hopes for a new chapter in its relations with the United States with the coming of Joe Biden as the American president. This was told by the Russian ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24”, reports TASS…

“I would like to believe that today a new chapter begins in the development of the United States of America and, of course, that a new chapter begins in the development of Russian-American relations. At least we have talked about this many times, ”Antonov said. According to the ambassador, the Russian side has a specific program for developing relations with the United States.

Earlier, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that the Russian side assessed the “positive signal” from the Biden administration. We are talking about the possibility of extending the Treaty on Measures to Further Reduce and Limit Strategic Offensive Arms (START, unofficial name – START-3).

Joe Biden was inaugurated on January 20, he became the 46th President of the United States. The ceremony was attended by outgoing Vice President Mike Pence, former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, along with their spouses. The anthem of the USA was performed by Lady Gaga.