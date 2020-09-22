Russia hopes that Europe will not succumb to the blackmail of the United States, which has announced plans to create a coalition so that Nord Stream 2 is not completed. This was stated on Monday, September 21, “RIA News“Senator Oleg Morozov.

According to him, the coalition is “twisting hands.” “The question is what is more painful for the Europeans: the loss of Russian gas or American painful techniques. I would like to hope that common sense will win and the Europeans will not succumb to blackmail, and the coalition will remain an American-Polish-Lithuanian one, which will be a “paper dragon,” the politician said.

As Morozov added, the United States is ready for any cynical action in order to gain an advantage over its competitors. At the same time, Washington’s business interest is covered by political motives.

Russia does not intend to make the energy project an instrument of political pressure on Europe, Morozov recalled. The gas pipeline is a mutually beneficial project for Russia and the EU. And the United States wants to get a green light in Europe for its liquefied natural gas, he stressed.

The US authorities plan to create a coalition to prevent the completion of the gas pipeline, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier on September 21.

On September 19, it became known that the likely successor to Angela Merkel as chancellor, Friedrich Merz, proposed a two-year moratorium on the construction of the project.

The gas pipeline is being built from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. Currently, about 160 km of pipes remain to be laid, but construction is temporarily suspended due to US sanctions. Currently, there are calls in the EU and the USA to abandon the project because of the incident with blogger Alexei Navalny.