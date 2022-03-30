Russia-Ukraine war, dissidents in Moscow and St. Petersburg branded

There war in Ukraine continues despite the announcement of a respite. The 35th day of the Russian bombing focused on the south of the country, with Mariupol now one step away from collapse, but anti-aircraft sirens have sounded in several cities, including the capital Kiev. Putin it must also deal with the internal tensions in Russia. The “Z ” – reads the Corriere della Sera – is now everywhere. It became the symbol graph of the so-called special military operationand the state media have managed to turn it into the sign of support of the population to yours army.

Now that symbol – continues the Courier – begins to appear even where it should not be. Many activists from fly And St.Pietroburgo if they found it on door Of homealmost always accompanied by the word “traitor“. It was inevitable that this would happen, after so many talk shows have picked up and amplified Putin’s now famous speech on “gnats to spit “ that repudiate the special military operation and therefore theirs homeland. The parable of the “Z” is taking place in just one month. As a symbol of support for their soldiers, a stigma to be impressed on those who do not think this is one just war.

