Russian dictator Vladimir Putin | Photo: Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS

The Russian Ministry of Defense held the United States responsible for a missile attack this Sunday (23) against Sevastopol, in the annexed region of Crimea, in which five civilians died – including three minors. According to Moscow, Washington supplied Ukraine with ATACMS missiles launched by the Kiev Army.

“The responsibility for this deliberate missile attack against the civilian population of Sevastopol lies, first of all, with Washington, which supplied these weapons to Ukraine, and also with the Kiev regime, from whose territory this attack was launched,” the ministry said. of Russian Defense on Telegram.

“All flight missions of American ATACMS operational-tactical missiles are designed by American experts based on their own data from US spy satellites,” he added. “These actions will not go unanswered”, concluded the Russian military command.

Ukrainian forces launched five missiles this Sunday against Sevastopol, the main base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, four of which were shot down by Russian anti-aircraft defenses, but one of them deviated from its course and exploded off the coast of the peninsula, killing five civilians and injuring another 119.

The missile exploded over a beach where a large number of people were resting, enjoying the weekend’s summer heat.

Joe Biden’s administration gave Ukraine permission in late May to attack targets on Russian territory using US-supplied weapons, but only if they were military positions in the Russian border zone near the Kharkiv area.

However, this authorization, as confirmed to EFE by an American official, does not extend to long-range missiles, such as the ATACMS used in Sevastopol.