The Russian Ministry of Defense held the United States responsible for yesterday’s missile attack on the Crimean Peninsula, as it was carried out using ATACMS missiles that Washington delivered to Kiev.

The ministry said, in a statement: “Responsibility for the deliberate missile strike on civilians in the city of Sevastopol falls primarily on Washington, which supplied weapons to Ukraine,” as well as on the Kiev authorities, stressing that “such actions will not remain without a response.”

In April, Washington announced that it had sent Atakum missiles to Ukraine, after requesting them for a long time to be able to hit targets far from the front line.

Kiev used these missiles for the first time against Moscow in October, but what Washington sent recently has a longer range that can reach 300 kilometers.

Mayor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, stated that the city was subjected to missile strikes by the Ukrainian army.

He stated that the missiles were intercepted by Russian air defense systems, but fragments of the missile fell on the city of Sevastopol.

Ravogayev confirmed that the attack carried out by the Ukrainian army killed 5 people, including two children, and injured 100 others.

The official said that Russian President Vladimir Putin called the families of the victims “to offer his condolences.”

Razvogayev confirmed that the Ukrainian army struck Sevastopol in broad daylight with ballistic missiles with cluster munitions, pointing out that the debris of the downed targets fell on the coastal areas.

Video clips published by Russian media showed residents fleeing from a beach after hearing explosions.

In this context, the Ukrainian army announced yesterday that its forces carried out an attack on a military site in the Belgorod region, southwestern Russia.

The Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement, “The Ukrainian Air Force, in cooperation with other components of the defense forces, carried out a successful attack on the command center of the Russian motorized rifle regiment, located in Nehotyivka, Belgorod region.”

She indicated that the attack caused explosions at the Russian military site.