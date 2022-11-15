By Max Hunder and Pavel Polityuk and Dan Peleschuk

KIEV (Reuters) – Russia struck Ukraine’s towns and power facilities on Tuesday, killing at least one person and causing widespread power outages, in what Kiev said was the heaviest wave of missile strikes in nearly nine months. of war.

Missiles rained down on cities such as the capital Kiev, Lviv and Rivne in the west, Kharkiv in the northeast, Kryvyi Rih and Poltava in the central region, Odesa and Mikolaiv in the south and Zhytomyr in the north.

A body was pulled from a residential building that was hit and burned in central Kiev, and a senior presidential official said the situation was “critical” after severe damage to power infrastructure.

In a video posted online, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned Ukrainians that more missile strikes were possible, but added: “We are working, we will restore everything, we will survive.”

Power was knocked out in areas of several cities, including Kiev, Lviv and Kharkiv, and the national grid operator announced emergency electricity blackouts in northern and central regions and Kiev.

“This is the biggest bombing of the power system since the beginning of the war,” said Energy Minister German Galushchenko.

Air Force spokesman Yuiy Ihnat said more than 100 missiles had been fired at Ukraine, surpassing the 84 Russia launched on Oct. 10 in what had been the strongest air strike of the war so far.

(Additional reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic)