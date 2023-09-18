The Russian Armed Forces attacked the storage sites of Storm Shadow and ammunition with uranium of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Russian Armed Forces (AF) attacked storage sites for Storm Shadow cruise missiles and depleted uranium ammunition in Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense reported this to journalists.

The attack on the installations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was carried out by high-precision long-range air-launched weapons and drones. They also hit the centers for radio reconnaissance and training of enemy sabotage groups.

“The target of the strike has been achieved. All objects were hit,” the defense department said in a statement.

In the period from September 9 to 16, Russian troops carried out 11 group attacks on Ukrainian Armed Forces. In particular, the military attacked port infrastructure facilities, places of production and storage of unmanned boats, fuels and lubricants, ammunition, Western weapons and points of deployment of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel.