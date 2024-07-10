Lebedev: Russian Armed Forces hit secret Ukrainian missile depot in Chornomorsk

Russian servicemen have hit another facility of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). As the coordinator of the Mykolaiv underground, Sergey Lebedev, said, it turned out to be a secret warehouse of the enemy, where a special cargo had been secretly delivered earlier. Lebedev revealed its contents in a conversation with journalists.

The warehouse housed British mercenaries and stored missiles

The warehouse in question was located in the port of Chornomorsk in Odessa Oblast. The city in southern Ukraine, which was known as Ilyichevsk until February 18, 2016, is located on the Black Sea coast. The explosion at the warehouse occurred at about four o’clock in the morning. The detonation was so strong that the impact was felt in Odessa, located 20 kilometers away.

Photo: Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / RIA Novosti

According to local comrades, it flew into the ammunition depot, where missiles were brought in under the strictest secrecy just a few days ago. Sergey Lebedevcoordinator of the Nikolaev underground

At the same time, Lebedev noted that he was unable to clarify what kind of ammunition had been previously delivered to the warehouse.

It is also known that there were British mercenaries at the secret warehouse of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Lebedev noted that 30-40 minutes after the strike, a car with sirens drove towards Romania. The reports about the liquidated mercenaries, the coordinator of the Mykolaiv underground emphasized, were confirmed by “our people” from the medical field; it was the British who were evacuated to the neighboring country.

Several days earlier, Russia struck military targets in Kyiv with missiles

Several days earlier, it became known that the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS RF) had launched missile strikes on military targets in Kyiv. At the same time, Russian servicemen had carried out a deceptive maneuver during the attack.

Photo: RIA Novosti

On the night of July 8, four bombers took to the skies, but no missiles were launched. Instead of striking the targets at night, the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out the attack during the day. This gave the Ukrainian air defense less time to get its bearings. The targets in Kyiv were attacked by at least three Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

The ammunition was launched from the Millerovo military airfield in the Rostov region. According to the Ukrainian side, 40 missiles were launched across the country. Explosions also occurred in Krivoy Rog, Dnepropetrovsk and Pavlograd, where warehouses and a shooting range of the National Guard of Ukraine are located.