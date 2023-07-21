According to the governor of the region, 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley were destroyed.

Russian missiles hit a grain storage facility at an agricultural company in the Odessa region of southern Ukraine, injuring two people. The information was given this Friday (July 21, 2023) by the governor of the region, Oleh Kiper.

“The enemy destroyed 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley”, wrote the governor in the messaging application Telegram. This is 4th consecutive night of Russian attacks on port regions in Ukraine. According to Kiper, the attack also damaged agricultural and rescue equipment.

The attacks occur after Russia announced, on Monday (17.July), that is leaving the agreement with Ukraine for the country to export its grain production through the Black Sea.

Ukraine is one of the most important grain exporters in the world. Much of its production leaves the country via the Black Sea, in ports such as Odessa.

The grain export agreement was signed on July 22 of last year through the intermediation of Türkiye and the UN. It has been extended 3 times: in November last year, March It is May this year.

The deal seeks to avoid a global food crisis and allowed the reopening of Ukrainian ports occupied by the Russian army in the south, freeing the flow of tons of grain from Ukraine. The blockade put in place at the start of the war caused food prices to rise around the world, increasing global shortages and compromising food security.

After the announcement of Russia’s withdrawal from the agreement, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskysaid that the operations can follow without the Kremlin.

On Thursday (July 20), the Russian Ministry of Defense said that ships bound for Ukraine crossing the Black Sea will be stopped and inspected. According to the Russian state agency Tassthe vessels will be seen “as potential military cargo carriersr”.