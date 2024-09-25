Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reaffirmed that Russia will only accept peace if “its stability” is guaranteed and the objectives of the invasion of Ukraine are achieved. | Photo: EFE/EPA/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/POOL

Russia’s dictatorship said on Wednesday (25) that trying to “coerce” Moscow into peace in Ukraine would be a “fatal mistake”.

The statement by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was a response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said on Tuesday (24) at the UN that it is “insanity” to seek negotiations like those proposed by China and Brazil for a ceasefire in the war in Eastern Europe.

“Russia can only be forced to peace, and that is exactly what is needed — to force Russia to peace,” Zelensky said.

In August, Ukrainian forces launched an offensive in southwestern Russia and have stepped up drone strikes in border regions and Moscow.

On Wednesday, Peskov told reporters that “such a position [de Zelensky] it is a fatal error, a systemic error.”

“This is a profound mistake that will inevitably have consequences for the Kiev regime. Russia is in favor of peace, but on the conditions that its stability is guaranteed and the objectives of the special military operation [termo que a ditadura de Vladimir Putin usa para se referir à invasão] are fulfilled,” the spokesman said, according to The Moscow Times.

“Without achieving these goals, it is impossible to coerce Russia,” he added, reaffirming a statement he had made the day before.

Putin has imposed as demands for peace with Ukraine that Kiev agree to concede more territory than it has occupied (i.e., give up the entire area of ​​all four regions occupied by Russian troops, which it does not fully control) and that Ukrainians give up their plans to join NATO. Ukraine has made starting talks conditional on the withdrawal of Russian troops from the country.