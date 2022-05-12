The sanctions against Russia for the offensive in Ukraine are intended to European countries have less dependence on Russian energy. The objective of the community bloc is to reduce as much as possible the importation of oil and other energies such as gas that come from Russia. However, the Kremlin also makes decisions to ‘punish’ Europe. If a few weeks ago it cut gas to Poland and Bulgaria, today it has announced the closure of one of the key pathways for gas reaching Europe.

The monopoly Gazprom has communicated this Thursday the suspension of supply throughout the Yamal-Europe gas pipelinewhich connects the country of Vladimir Putin with the Old continent. The reason is that the company owner of the section in Poland, EuRoPol Gaz, was sanctioned by Moscow on Wednesday night. In this way, they demand that another company manage it and, as long as this does not happen, it will remain closed. A strong setback for Europe, after it was also cut this week a route that goes to the European Union passing through Ukrainedue to the Russian occupation.

The countries of G-7 (United States, Germany, Canada, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom) They agreed to gradually reduce energy dependence on Russia, and now the Kremlin is responding by cutting off this gas pipeline. Europe intended to reduce by up to two thirds their imports at the end of the year. The direct consequence of this measure has been an increase in the price of gas, which it has come to cost around 20% more after the announcement.

From Russia to Germany passing through several countries

The aforementioned gas pipeline has a length of more than 2,000 kilometers. It begins in Torzhok, in the westernmost part of Russia, and ends in Frankfurt am Main (Germany), after passing through countries such as Poland and Belarus. It has a maximum capacity of 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year, something close to what Spain consumes annually. The affected section in Poland has 683 kilometers and Gazprom, a Russian company, was a shareholder of the owner of the facilities.

The situation, even before the conflict, was already delicate. At the end of last year there were multiple power outageswhile now it was used for send russian gas to germany through Poland. Before this measure, Gazprom had already made its intentions clear, after assuring that had not reserved any of its supply capacity for the third quarter of the year. A statement of what was to come.

In total there have been 31 companies (several of them from Europe, but also from the United States or Asia) that have been blacklisted in Russia. “The Kremlin has banned make payments and transactions with sanctioned entitiesin particular to Gazprom, which means the veto on the use of this gas pipeline,” said Sergey Kuprianov, a Gazprom representative. The Russian firm denounces a “repeated violation of rights” since last April 26after a new batch of sanctions from the West.

Germany responds

Much of this measure will affect the old Gazprom subsidiaries on community land, as in France and Germany. This will prevent operators from maintaining their current business with Russia, being the only alternative the change of company. “There will be no relationship with these companies, have been banned and cannot participatePutin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said.

One of the most affected countries is Germany, which has already responded on behalf of its Economy Minister Robert Habeck. According to him, the inclusion of Gazprom’s subsidiaries in the German country will imply a new negotiation of the contracts, which “will probably be held at higher prices”.

Habeck accuses Russia of using energy as “a weapon, so the situation is serious.” For his part, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, asks the EU countries to cut energy ties with the Kremlin as soon as possible. “Must turn off Russia’s energy oxygenhas shown that it is not a reliable partner, and Europe can’t afford it“.