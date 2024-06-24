The Russian Aerospace Forces hit a large logistics center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Western weapons

The Russian Armed Forces (AF) hit a large logistics center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU). This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense. It is known that Western weapons were stored at the center before being sent to the front lines.

According to the department, among the weapons stored in the warehouse there were also Western-made weapons. “[В центре] the accumulation, storage and redistribution of weapons, including missiles, delivered to the Kyiv regime by Western countries was carried out,” the report says.

In addition, it was said that accumulations of manpower and military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were damaged in 112 districts within 24 hours. It is noted that the strikes were carried out by operational-tactical aviation, drones and artillery.

IN MO clarified that since the beginning of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed: 613 aircraft, 276 helicopters, 26,487 unmanned aerial vehicles, 533 anti-aircraft missile systems, 16,416 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,348 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, 10,825 field guns artillery and mortars, as well as 22,893 units of special military vehicles.

Russia struck a Western ammunition factory in Odessa

Earlier it was reported that an explosion occurred in Odessa. Where exactly this happened was not specified. After the arrival, a strong fire started, with huge plumes of smoke visible from different parts of the city.

Frame: Telegram channel “Country Politics”

According to the coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, Sergei Lebedev, the blow hit the Krayan heavy crane manufacturing plant. He clarified that there was a warehouse with new missiles supplied by Western countries.

In addition, Lebedev noted that 10 foreign mercenaries came under attack. “The blow was (…) just in time for the arrival of foreigners. It is reported that between eight and ten of them were hit. They arrived with security and were met by some bigwigs in uniform and civilians,” he said.

It was clarified that Ukrainian air defense systems could not cope with Russian missiles. According to the partisans, the plant was hit by Caliber missiles.