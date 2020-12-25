Russian historian Oleg Sokolov was sentenced on Friday, December 25 to 12 and a half years in prison in St. Petersburg for having killed and dismembered his partner, a case that reopened the debate on feminicides in Russia. Oleg Sokolov “was fully aware of his actions at the time of the crime”, underlined the judge during the statement of the verdict. For its part, the historian’s defense proclaimed its “disagreement” with the sentence fixed, while specifying that she had not yet decided on a possible appeal.

The historian, who pleaded guilty, had been on trial since early June for murder and possession of weapons. Professor of history at Saint Petersburg State University and specialist in Napoleon, Oleg Sokolov was arrested on November 10, 2019. While intoxicated, he was taken out of the Moika River by the police who found in his backpack two woman’s arms and an alarm pistol. Other fragments of the victim’s body were later found in another stream.

The 63-year-old historian quickly confessed to killing and dismembering one of his former students, Anastassia Echtchenko, 24, who shared his life. He claimed to have committed the murder by accident by shooting him for “to end a deluge of insults” during an argument, according to the Ria Novosti news agency. The victim’s lawyers said he had premeditated his act. The Russian prosecution had requested 15 years in prison against him.

This affair had a big impact in Russia, several associations seeing it as a new illustration of violence against women. In 2017, the country decriminalized domestic and conjugal violence in the majority of cases, a reform supported by President Vladimir Putin.

Each year, nearly 16.5 million women are victims of domestic violence in Russia, according to figures established by activists before the pandemic.