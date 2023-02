A ship bound for Kenya loads Ukrainian grain at one of the quays in the port of Odessa. / EFE

ZIGOR ALDAMA Special delivery. kyiv Sunday, February 19, 2023, 21:55



“I just watched out the window as our defense system shot down a Russian missile over the sea.” Calm and with a smile, Dmitro Barinov downplays what he has witnessed from his office. The anti-aircraft alarm continues to sound in Odessa, but the deputy head of the Ukrainian Seaports Authority acknowledges with a shrug