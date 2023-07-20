Home page politics

Fabian Mueller

A Ukrainian soldier searches for mines in the fields of a recently liberated village on the outskirts of Kherson. (Archive image) © Bernat Armangue/dpa

The Russian army uses trees, children’s toys and even the corpses of deceased soldiers to hide mines or booby traps there. This is how she slows down Ukraine.

Moscow – The Ukrainian counteroffensive proceeds more insidiously than many had hoped. Extensive minefields and booby traps laid by the retreating Russian soldiers force the Kiev troops to proceed cautiously and slowly.

Russia’s armed forces have spent months to prepare the front and the areas behind it for the Ukrainian advance, dense networks of trenches, bases and minefields were erected. According to several media reports, western tanks delivered to Ukraine have also fallen victim to the mines.

War in Ukraine: Russia fortifies areas with land mines and booby traps

“Apparently the Russians had time to dig in, fortify the site and plant land mines all over Ukraine,” a US State Department spokesman told reporters. The use of booby traps and mines is nothing new. In almost every area that has been recaptured by Ukrainian troops since February 2022, the soldiers discovered hidden explosive devicescrafted to explode when moved.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, the soldiers have so far discovered such booby traps in washing machines, cars, children’s toys and even in the corpses of dead Russian soldiers. Russians are also said to have planted booby traps in mass graves. One report even spoke of a living hedgehog to which a Russian so-called butterfly mine was attached.

War in Ukraine: Counter-offensive falters because Russia lays mine carpets

Compared to the US online portal Newsweek Russian political scientist Pavel Luzin said: “This is a legacy of the wars in Afghanistan and Chechnya.” This illustrates “the increasing elements of irregular warfare” in the conflict with Ukraine, Luzin continued. Videos that are distributed via the social network Twitter, among other things, show one recently cleared Russian trenches, which is riddled with explosives. Ukrainian soldier Roman Trokhymets wrote: “It can’t go fast because there are traps everywhere.”

“Besides the artillery, I would say that minefields and booby traps are the biggest threats,” Erik Kramer, a US special forces veteran who now trains Ukrainian soldiers, told UAE Newsweek. “The Russians are setting up booby traps and laying anti-personnel mines everywhere. Even in the trees.” Sometimes the distance between two mines is a few centimetres.

Ukrainian political and military officials have therefore repeatedly pointed out that the country does not want to rush into the ongoing offensive just to meet foreign demands. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the UK TV channel BBCthat the counter-offensive is progressing “slower than desired”. But he added: “Some people think this is a Hollywood movie and expect quick results. But that’s not it.” Lives are at stake. “With all due respect, we will proceed as we see fit on the battlefield.” Which means: slowly, but thoroughly. (fmu)