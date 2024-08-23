“Any crossing of the international border between Ukraine and Russia not duly authorized by both parties, as well as conducting journalistic activity not authorized by Russian authorities within the internationally recognized territory of the Russian Federation, in addition to security aspects entails arrest in the Russian Federation, with a sentence of up to 5 years“. This is what is specified on the Viaggiaresicuri.it page, a portal of the Farnesina, managed by the Crisis Unit, created “to provide Italian citizens with a broad and diversified overview of information on all the countries of the world”, in a post published today, the week after the opening in Russia of a criminal investigation against the Rai journalists Stefania Battistini and Simone Traini for their service in the Russian region of Kursk (the charges formulated are in fact having illegally crossed the border with Russia and carried out video filming in Sudzha, ed.). Viaggiaresicuri.it adds, always referring to what was made known by the FSB, that you risk being arrested “even in all those countries with which Moscow has agreements on police cooperation in force” and that Moscow “has not yet made public the list of countries with which these agreements are in force”.

Recommendations for those in Ukraine

“Compatriots still present in Ukraine are strongly advised to use the means still available, including trains, to leave the country.during the hours when the curfew is not in force”, it adds, recalling that this measure is generally in force from midnight to five in the morning and that, in particular circumstances, local authorities can impose a ‘reinforced’ curfew, which can also be extended for two consecutive days. “During the curfew, only those who are in possession of specific authorization can move around the city. You can leave your home, only to go to shelters”. These recommendations addressed to Italians in Ukraine, “are also extended to all journalists and photo-cinema operators, still present in the country”. “All travel to the country, for any reason, is absolutely discouraged”.

It is reiterated that, “in light of the increase in attacks and clashes spread throughout the Ukrainian territory, the minimum safety conditions for operating on the ground do not exist and it is not possible to provide direct assistance”. “Compatriots who must travel to Ukraine for work reasons are reminded that any trip, in the presence of this advice against, constitutes a liability on the part of the employer, as per the provisions of the law. It is therefore recommended to adopt suitable prevention and risk mitigation measures and maximum caution”.

“Despite the Farnesina’s advice to the contrary about travelling to the country for any reason, if journalists and photo-cinema operators are present in the country, they are invited to exercise maximum caution and carefully evaluate any internal movement, while employers are recommended to adopt suitable prevention and risk mitigation measures”.

Travel not recommended

“We continue to record increasingly heavy missile attacks in Kiev and throughout the Ukrainian territory. We recommend maximum caution and following updates and indications from local authorities”, it is underlined. “All travel to Ukraine, for any reason, is absolutely discouraged”, it is reiterated.

“Repeated Russian bombings of Ukrainian energy infrastructures are causing severe and prolonged disruptions in electricity, running water and heating in all areas of the country, including the capital Kiev. Internet and telephone lines are frequently down, in rural areas but also in urban centers, in all regions of Ukraine. The situation remains critical, with the real risk of complete collapse of energy infrastructures. In this context, it is often impossible to receive assistance in case of need”, it is further underlined.

Journalistic activity

Furthermore, all foreign journalists, before entering the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine, must be accredited by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, scrupulously following the procedure required by the Ukrainian authorities and provided for by the martial law in force. Any exercise of journalistic activity not previously authorized by the Ukrainian authorities is punishable by expulsion from the country and a ban on re-entry for up to 5 years.

The Crisis Unit, it is added, is not responsible for the coordination of any humanitarian initiatives and assistance to the Ukrainian population and, at this stage, it is not possible for the Italian Embassy in Ukraine to facilitate such activities. It is necessary that such initiatives are carried out with a reliable counterpart on site. It should also be taken into account that such initiatives could present logistical obstacles due to the situation on the ground, including at the borders. Neither the Crisis Unit nor the Italian Embassy in Ukraine can provide guarantees of reliability regarding any local counterparts.

Italian male citizens, aged between 18 and 60, who also hold Ukrainian citizenship or are in the process of obtaining Ukrainian citizenship, once they enter Ukrainian territory, are unable to leave the country and are subject to the Mobilization Law, even if they hold a valid Italian passport. Ukrainian law, in fact, does not recognize dual citizenship. Italian nationals who hold dual Italian and Ukrainian citizenship are considered, by local authorities, exclusively as Ukrainian citizens, when they are on the territory of Ukraine. They are subject to all the rights and obligations in force for Ukrainian citizens, with particular reference to the provisions of Martial Law and the Mobilization Law, on the application of which the Italian Embassy in Kiev cannot intervene.

Furthermore, for expatriation from the Ukrainian territory, in any case, the local authorities require Ukrainian citizens to show a valid Ukrainian Passport. Dual citizens, even if authorized to expatriate (such as minors, women, men over 60), cannot leave Ukraine by showing only the Italian Passport.

Viaggiaresicuri.it also specifies that in Russia “it is forbidden to carry out any journalistic activity”therefore “publications in newspapers and magazines, television channels, websites, even amateur or blogging ones”, to foreigners without a specific visa for journalists and not officially accredited as such by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation”. “Possession of another type of visa without official accreditation does not allow the exercise of journalistic activity”.

In this regard, it is reiterated that in the event of non-compliance with the relevant provisions, Russian laws provide for severe penalties, up to arrest, for those who carry out journalistic, investigative and media activities, without the necessary visa for journalists. Italian journalists, officially accredited, are therefore invited to contact the Italian Embassy in Moscow to report their presence and to exercise the utmost caution, once in Russia”.

“Recently reported incidents suggest avoiding gatherings of any kind (in Russia, ed.), so as not to put one’s physical safety at risk and be subjected to arrests and other restrictive measures. Journalists are also invited to avoid internal travel within Russian territory that is not absolutely necessary and has not been previously agreed with the local authorities.”