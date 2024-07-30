New Traces of North Korea in the War Between Ukraine and Russia. Kim Jong-un’s assistance to Vladimir Putin is not limited to artillery and ammunition, which Pyongyang has been supplying to Moscow for months. Now, support is also being provided by the delivery of equipment that Russia deploys on the battlefield. A new type of military equipment was observed by a Ukrainian surveillance drone in the Kharkiv region.

For the first time, a North Korean armored vehicle used by the Russian army has been seen on the battlefield in this region where Moscow launched a new offensive in the spring, Le Figaro reports. OSINT (Open source intelligence) specialists have formally identified the six-wheel drive armored vehicle: This is the Bulsae-4 anti-tank system, capable, thanks to its eight guided missile tubes, of reaching targets more than ten kilometers away.The Bulsae-4 was officially demonstrated on North Korean state television in 2016, and according to some South Korean sources, its range could reach 25 kilometers.

The North Korean regime’s direct support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began quietly in the summer of 2023, but materialized in September of that year during Kim’s visit to Moscow, then followed in recent weeks by Putin’s visit to Pyongyang.

In an interview with the Japanese daily Yomiuri News in recent days, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik estimated that as of July 15, North Korean containers arriving in Russia could have contained about “5.2 million 152 mm shells,” as well as “dozens of short-range ballistic missiles.” The figures are significant since Russia’s annual production capacity for these shells is estimated at about three million, and the Russian military is said to be firing 10,000 to 20,000 shells into Ukraine every day.