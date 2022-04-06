Moscow troops are relocating to the Donbass region after moving away from kyiv. The governor of Lugansk, one of the pro-Russian separatist sectors, called on citizens to leave the area “as long as it is safe” for fear of aggression. In other news, the ICRC has collected 500 autonomous evacuees from Mariupol and Michel assures that “sooner or later” it will be necessary to launch other measures against Russian gas and oil.

The Russian-Ukrainian conflict continues despite the fact that the aggressions de-escalated minimally in recent days. However, far from over, the Russian troops are relocating towards the east of Ukraine, towards the Donbass region, where the alarms began to go off.

The pro-Russian separatist city of Lugansk and the city of Mariupol appear to be the new targets of the invasion. The governor of Lugansk urged the inhabitants to leave before the aggression breaks out; while the port city continues its suffocating context, without water, electricity and little food.

These are the most relevant news of the war in Ukraine this Wednesday, April 6:

6:37 (BOG) Zelensky criticizes European “indecision” to sanction Russia

The Ukrainian president appeared before the Parliament of Ireland and asserted that he cannot bear the vagueness of Western nations to impose punishments on Moscow.

“I cannot tolerate any indecision after everything the Russian troops have done,” the head of state emphasized in a joint session of the two houses of Parliament, to whom he spoke by videoconference.

There, he asked Ireland to seek to convince its partners in the European Union to promote tougher sanctions against Russia, whom he accused of using hunger as “a weapon”.

6:17 (BOG) Mariupol, besieged and in dire straits

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, said those who want to leave the port city will have to use their own vehicles after attempts to bring in a convoy of buses to transport supplies and evacuate civilians failed.

Hundreds of thousands are still trapped in Mariupol, where water, medical goods and food are beginning to surround them as a result of the suffocating siege imposed by Russian troops.









The city has a strategic value for Moscow, since capturing it would mean a direct connection between the breakaway republics of Donbass and the Crimea region, annexed by Russia in 2014.

5:45 (BOG) Lugansk prepares for Russian attack and asks citizens to leave the area

On Wednesday, the government of Ukraine’s eastern region warned civilians to evacuate “while it is safe” for possible Russian strikes on escape routes at a time when Moscow’s attention turns to the Donbass.

kyiv claimed that Russian troops that withdrew from the center of the country are now moving east to confirm Russia’s supremacy in the region. Governor Serhiy Gaidai, through his Telegram account, assured that they will remove all citizens “if the Russians allow them to reach the meeting places.”

In addition, he advised residents to “seize the opportunity” to get on trains and buses as long as possible before the situation escalates. This week, Gaidai said, the railway connections suffered their first damage, which he called “another alarm bell.”

