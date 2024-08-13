Rossiyskaya Gazeta: UAZ does not see a replacement for the Bukhanka created 60 years ago

There is no replacement for the UAZ SGR, better known as the “Bukhanka”, developed more than 60 years ago in Russia under current conditions, so its production continues and demand for it does not decrease. Thus, criticism of the model in comments A source at the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant (UAZ) responded to Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Vice President of the National Automobile Union (NAU) Jan Hajceer previously called the Bukhanka unsuitable for driving on public roads because it does not meet modern safety standards, handling and dynamics requirements.

“This is a commercial vehicle that must be registered with the technical supervision authority, but must not be driven on modern roads,” the expert emphasized. He also noted that the car is significantly cheaper than foreign SUVs, but if you take into account its qualities, the price is still unreasonably high.

Related materials:

The source, in turn, reminded the publication that the “Bukhanka” is a four-wheel drive cargo vehicle that meets all the requirements for the old cargo range. It essentially has no competitors, especially in remote regions, and it is incorrect to compare the model from the middle of the last century with modern ones.

Sales figures provided by UAZ confirm the demand for the “Bukhanka”. Since March of this year, its sales have exceeded a thousand units per month, which is more than the UAZ “Patriot”.

Earlier it was reported that the cost of the expedition “loaf” began to reach two million rubles at dealers. The No Limits Telegram channel noted that in the US, for the same money, you can buy an all-wheel drive Jeep Compass crossover with a 200-horsepower engine.