The volume of supplies of non-primary non-energy goods from Russia abroad in 2020 amounted to $ 161.3 billion. This was announced by the Russian Export Center (REC), Prime reports.

It is clarified that this has become a new absolute record for the country. The past achievement was established in 2019, when Russia exported goods worth $ 155.1 billion.

The main part of the structure of non-resource non-energy exports (NOE) was formed by metal products (20.8 percent), engineering products (17.7 percent), food (17.3 percent) and chemical products (16 percent). The main buyers of Russian products were China ($ 16.4 billion), Kazakhstan (12.3 billion), Belarus (9.4 billion), Turkey (8.15 billion) and the Netherlands (6.2 billion).

Among other things, the coronavirus contributed to the record export. Due to the pandemic, “the demand for medicines, paper and plastic containers and packaging, protective equipment, medical equipment increased – and Russian manufacturers had something to offer foreign buyers without harming the domestic market,” said REC Director General Veronika Nikishina.

On February 2, it became known that in January of this year, the export of Russian oil to non-CIS countries amounted to 17.42 million tons, having collapsed by 18.3 percent compared to the same period in 2020. As for Russian oil revenues, in January-November last year, they fell by 40.9 percent compared to the same period in 2019, amounting to $ 66.391 billion. During this period, the physical volume of exports of raw materials from Russia fell by 11 percent (to 220.241 million tons).

On January 12, it turned out that Russia was in the top three trade partners of Ukraine at the end of last year. Russia imported $ 4.6 billion worth of goods to Ukraine, second only to China and Poland. Mineral fuel, oil, machinery and equipment were mainly imported to the country. In 2020, imports of goods to Ukraine fell by 10.3 percent and exports by 1.7 percent.