Analyst Kireev said Kiev was deceiving Europeans with the help of war bonds

The head of the analytical department of the International Eurasian Movement, Vladimir Kireev, revealed a scheme according to which the Ukrainian authorities intend to deceive Europeans. According to him, Kyiv will sell them war bonds, but in the end they will not receive anything, reports Ura.ru.

“This is a perfect example of a lottery built on false expectations inflated by modern media society,” the analyst said.

He emphasized that the West has created for Ukraine the image of a country that is victorious and in which it is necessary to invest money in order to gain benefits in the future, after it defeats Russia. Kireev called it a simulator built on false expectations and falsified data.

Earlier it became known that one of the options for increasing military costs for Ukraine would be the launch of war bonds for private individuals abroad, including in Western Europe. Investment Capital Ukraine (ICU) is going to open remote sales of securities together with the government.