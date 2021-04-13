Russia has deployed two armies and three airborne troops (Airborne Forces) to its western borders as part of a verification check. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of the country Sergei Shoigu at a meeting in Severomorsk, reports RIA News…

The Defense Minister explained that appropriate measures were taken due to the threatening military activities of NATO. “The troops have shown full readiness and ability to fulfill the tasks of ensuring the country’s military security. Currently, these associations and connections are involved in the exercises, ”he added.

Earlier on April 13, Shoigu announced the strengthening of the Northern Fleet to strengthen the country’s defenses and protect its interests in the Arctic. According to him, the fleet is equipped with modern military equipment that can be used in a harsh climate.

At the same time, the minister said that the United States and NATO were transferring troops to the borders of the European part of Russia. The main potential is concentrated in the Black Sea and Baltic regions. In total, the North Atlantic Alliance, according to Shoigu, will deploy 40,000 troops and 15,000 units of weapons and military equipment near the Russian borders.

Earlier in April, Ukraine accused Russia of building up its military presence in Donbass and called on NATO countries to increase their combat readiness. The Kremlin, in turn, called Ukraine an explosive region and noted that Moscow is taking the necessary measures to ensure its own security.