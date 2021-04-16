Russia transferred to Crimea the formations of the 58th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District (YuVO), which fought in the Caucasus in the late 90s – early 2000s, as part of the shooting practice at the Opuk range. This was reported to Kommersant in the press service of the Southern Military District.

During the maneuvers, the task was set to test the practical skills of the operators of the Fagot and Chrysanthemum anti-tank guided complexes – in particular, unconventional approaches were used in the formation of tactical groups.

It is noted that the exercises were held under the leadership of the commander of the Southern Military District Alexander Dvornikov.

The publication noted that directors are located on the territory of the Opuk test site (the site of the test site is a straight line along which the range of shots is measured – approx. “Lenta.ru”) for tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, as well as shooting fields for artillery and self-propelled gun mounts, multiple launch rocket systems and small arms. Appropriate equipment allows conducting fire training and driving classes simultaneously with specialists from all subdivisions of military units of the coastal forces of the Black Sea Fleet.

The 58th Combined Arms Army is the largest in the Southern Military District, its formations and military units are deployed in Dagestan, Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria and North Ossetia. The association has passed a serious military path: counter-terrorist operations, both Chechen wars, the release of hostages in Beslan in 2004, the conflict in South Ossetia in 2008.

On April 13, it was reported that Russia had deployed two armies and three airborne troops to its western borders as part of a verification check. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu explained that appropriate measures were taken due to the threatening military activities of NATO.