Specialists from the Central Clinical Biology Bureau of Russia have identified the assembly site for the Baba Yaga drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Specialists from the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions (CDBR) in Russia managed to study a captured Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Baba Yaga class and establish the place of its assembly and the supply chain of its components. Dmitry Kuzyakin, General Director of the Central Clinical Biology Bureau, spoke about this.

The drone traveled around Eastern Europe and Ukraine

According to Kuzyakin, this is the first captured Ukrainian drone. Experts have found that weapons have been moving around Eastern Europe and Ukraine for a long time.

“All the points that she [“Баба-Яга”] showed us, were compared with other information, and as a result, invaluable data was obtained on the chains of logistics, warehouses, production and landfills,” he emphasized. Kuzyakin clarified that specialists were studying the navigation computer and flight controller. Thus, they established not only the places where the drone would be used, but also the logistics of its delivery, as well as the coordinates of test flights.

All information received was transferred to the relevant authorities. “This is exactly the case when the elemental base tells much more than any agent, spy or captured enemy drone specialist,” concluded Kuzyakin.

Shoigu reported on the use of Baba Yaga drones by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin in February about the first use of Baba Yaga drones to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Krynki. “Perhaps for the first time here we saw the delivery of ammunition not only by boats – and ammunition, and food, and medicine – but also by large (…) octocopters, some call them “Baba Yaga”, in different ways,” said He.

Military expert, captain of the first rank of the reserve Vasily Dandykin, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, reported that many drones used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine are actually for peaceful purposes.

“The same “Baba Yaga” is an agricultural drone that was adapted for military needs. There are drones supplied by NATO countries. And we are interested in what kind of filling is there, how they work, what kind of engine,” he said.