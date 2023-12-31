The Central Bank of Russia has tightened limits on loans from January 1, 2024

On January 1, new restrictions of the Central Bank (CB) on issuing unsecured loans and credit cards came into force in Russia – more stringent macroprudential limits (MPL) for such loans began to apply to banks and microfinance organizations. Regulator tightened measures at the end of November.

Now the permissible share of consumer loans for borrowers with a debt burden ratio (DLO) from 50 to 80 percent in the first quarter of 2024 will be 25 percent compared to 30 percent in the previous quarter. For credit cards, the loan limit will be 10 percent versus 20. For microfinance organizations (MFOs), it has been reduced from 30 to 25 percent.

Earlier it became known that from March 1, 2024, the Central Bank will increase premiums on risk ratios for loans with a high debt burden ratio (PDI). The innovations are designed to limit the growth of mortgages by involving highly indebted Russians and encourage credit institutions to use official information about clients’ incomes when assessing their debt burden.