In Russia, on January 10, new rules came into force, strengthening control over cash transactions. Reported by TASS…

Dmitry Kirillov, senior lawyer in the tax practice of the law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (Russia), explained that, in general, restrictions have increased, and the spheres in which they have appeared indicate an increased attention of the state to them.

In particular, now information on the withdrawal or crediting of cash in the amount of over 600 thousand rubles will be transferred to Rosinformonitoring. Also, postal orders in the amount exceeding 100 thousand rubles will be monitored, and the return of funds from the accounts of telecom operators in the same amount.

At the same time, some concessions are introduced. Thus, the mandatory control over money transfers abroad to an account or deposit opened for an anonymous owner and the receipt of funds from such an account or deposit are canceled. In addition, control over the receipt of property under a lease agreement is excluded, only the provision of such property is controlled. At the same time, lease payments in excess of 600 thousand rubles will also come under control.

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance explained to the Russians the procedure for paying tax on income on deposits over one million rubles. Not the bank deposits themselves will be taxed, but only the interest on them. The department noted that when placing large amounts on deposits with monthly interest payments, Russians can avoid paying taxes or reduce them if the income from the deposit is distributed over two or three tax periods.