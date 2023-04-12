Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that Moscow’s Strategic Missile Forces on Tuesday carried out a successful test launch of an ICBM from the Kapustin Yar test site in the Astrakhan region (about 100 kilometers from the Caspian Sea ).

The purpose of the launch was to test the advanced combat tools of ICBMs. “The launch made it possible to confirm the correctness of the circuit design and technical solutions used in the development of new strategic missile systems,” the ministry added.

The type of missile used in the test was not specified. In February, President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of Russian membership to the NEW Start treaty on nuclear disarmament signed with the United States. ICBMs can carry atomic bombs over 5,500 kilometers away.



