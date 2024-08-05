The Russian government has suspended work on the project to sell “nice numbers”

The Russian government has suspended work on a project to regulate the sale of state registration plates with “nice” combinations of letters and numbers at auctions. This was stated in the authorities’ response to a request from State Duma Deputy Speaker Vyacheslav Davankov, the publication reports “Kommersant” (“Kommersant”).

Work on this project had been underway since 2010, but was later suspended. Davankov tried to resume its development, but the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Economy did not consider this issue to be important enough.

According to Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksiy Khersontsev, work on the project is not currently underway. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Oleksandr Gorovoy, in turn, reported that organizing auctions for the sale of state registration plates for cars is not a priority task “in the realities of the present time.”

Earlier, the director of the military-patriotic park “Patriot” Vyacheslav Akhmedov was arrested in a fraud case. He turned out to be the owner of elite cars with “blatnye” numbers.