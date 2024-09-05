Lavrov called the suspension of social payments in Abkhazia the fulfillment of agreements

On Wednesday, September 4, it became known that Moscow had suspended social payments in Abkhazia. The following day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov explained that this was the fulfillment of agreements reached between the countries.

I wouldn’t call it an escalation… It’s the implementation of the agreements reached. Sergey LavrovMinister of Foreign Affairs of Russia

According to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Moscow and Sukhum have certain obligations to each other. He also noted that now the issue is about maintaining their balance and added that Sukhum understands this. Lavrov also reported that he has already invited the head of the Abkhaz Foreign Ministry Sergei Shamba to Russia and expressed confidence that the meeting will be organized in the near future.

In turn, Shamba reported that the republic will also face other consequences of failure to fulfill its obligations to Russia. In particular, in the fall and winter, the Russian side will supply electricity to Abkhazia on a commercial basis.

In addition, by September 20, Moscow must receive information about deputies of the Abkhaz People’s Assembly and leaders of the Abkhaz opposition with Russian citizenship who act “to the detriment of the interests of the Russian Federation and the development of Russian-Abkhaz relations” in order to consider the issue of depriving them of citizenship.

What could have caused claims from Moscow?

Among Abkhazia’s obligations to Russia was the opening of the real estate market to Russian citizens. A ban on trade with foreigners in this area was introduced during the time of the country’s first president, Vladislav Ardzinba. After him, the republic’s authorities repeatedly tried to ease restrictions in this area, but all such actions were met with resistance from the population and the opposition.

One attempt to open the real estate market to foreigners was a bill introduced to parliament in July 2024 that envisaged the construction of apartments in the eastern regions of Abkhazia for sale to foreign citizens. In response to attempts to pass this law, the opposition organized mass protests, which forced the authorities to withdraw the document.

Despite the ban on foreigners participating in the republic’s political life, as stipulated in the bill, opposition representatives fear that residents of neighboring states will be able to circumvent it. In particular, opposition representatives suspectthat the appearance of a large number of foreigners on the territory of the republic will lead to the transformation of the Abkhazians into a national minority.

How the Abkhazian government found itself “caught” between Russia and its opposition

Former President of the Fund for Assistance to Development of the Republic of Abkhazia Vitaly Labakhua told Lenta.ru that the government of the republic postponed consideration of the bill on apartments in order to wait until the protests subside. As the political scientist noted, in response to such a pause, Russia decided to put pressure on the leadership of the republic.

The Abkhaz government found itself caught between two sides. Under internal pressure, the authorities hoped that our Russian partners would understand the situation and provide some assistance. It turned out that pressure had begun from that side as well Vitaly LabakhuaFormer President of the Fund for Assistance to Development of the Republic of Abkhazia

According to Labakhua, one of the reasons for the protests was the fear that citizens of Georgia, which fought against Abkhazia in 1992-1993, would start buying up real estate in the republic. According to him, in this case they would be able to claim Abkhaz citizenship and could “disturb the fragile balance of interethnic harmony that was achieved in the post-war period.”

Bloggers from neighboring Georgia were very happy about this law. They stirred up the situation by shouting that now we will buy everything… All this practically blew up the internal situation in Abkhazia. To quell the wave of negativity, the government decided to withdraw all the bills or suspend their implementation, expecting the people to calm down Vitaly LabakhuaFormer President of the Fund for Assistance to Development of the Republic of Abkhazia

In addition, the political scientist added, representatives of the Georgian side also tried to incite interethnic strife between Abkhazians and Russians, presenting opposition protests as actions by Abkhazians against Russians.