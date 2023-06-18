Home page politics

From: Mark Stoffers

Split

During the Ukrainian counter-offensive, Russian troops must accept their heaviest casualties since Bakhmut. (Iconic photo) © Anatolii Stepanov/AFP

Russia will probably have to accept high losses in the course of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. Apparently, Russian soldiers are even fleeing from a section of the front during the Ukraine war.

Kiev – The Ukraine war is currently all about the ongoing Ukrainian counter-offensive. According to a new assessment by Institute for the Study of War (ISW) Ukraine’s military operations are taking place in “at least four sectors” on the front line against the army of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. The concentrate Combat operations of the Ukrainian counteroffensive according to the ISW especially in the Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions.

Also on Saturday, Moscow announced that Ukraine’s military efforts are currently focused on the Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions. An assessment that Western analysts also share. On Sunday, the British Ministry of Defense announced that the heaviest fighting, in addition to the regions already mentioned, was also taking place in the contested area around the town of Bakhmut.

War in Ukraine: Russia suffers highest losses since Bachmut due to counter-offensive

Ukraine recorded during the Counter-offensive, with which an expert is harsh in the court, according to the ministry “small advances” in these areas. The British also announced that Russia was countering Ukraine’s efforts in the south with “relatively effective defensive operations”. In addition, in the most recent assessment of the current situation in the Ukraine war, they stated that both sides were suffering high losses.

On the Russian side in particular, the British Ministry of Defense said it was the heaviest casualties for Putin’s army since the fighting over Bakhmut. The Ukrainian military reported on Sunday 26 clashes over the past day. The Russian troops would have concentrated their efforts primarily on Bakhmut and the cities of Avdiivka, Lyman and Marinka in the Donetsk Oblast.

According to the commander of the Ukrainian army unit Tavria, four companies of the Russian army have been killed or wounded in the past 24 hours. However, this information could not be independently verified.

Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war: Putin’s soldiers flee a counter-offensive from the front

Meanwhile, in eastern Ukraine, reports are circulating that Russian soldiers are fleeing the front lines in the wake of Ukraine’s delayed counter-offensive. The Ukrainian Army General Staff morning update shows that Putin’s fighters are moving away from the front lines in the eastern region of Luhansk, another hotly contested area in the Ukraine war. This information has not yet been independently confirmed.

However, it would not be the first time in the course of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine that Putin’s army had to contend with deserting soldiers. Various incidents had already occurred in November and December 2022. Accordingly, Russian soldiers called a Ukrainian hotline to escape the war. The British Ministry of Defense also stated at the time that generals in the Kremlin had approved the use of force of arms against the deserting soldiers, which may even have included “authorization to shoot after warning”.

Counter-offensive in the Ukraine war: Kiev’s soldiers advance against Russia “in several directions at the same time”

Whether or not Russian soldiers are fleeing the front lines in the face of the counter-offensive in the Ukraine war does not stop Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar from describing the military operations to date as a success. Already on Friday she declared that “in practically all areas and directions in which our units are advancing in the south, they are recording tactical successes”.

According to her statement, the Ukrainian armed forces are advancing at the Counter-offensive of Ukraine “in several directions at once“. On Saturday, Maliar then followed up again via her channel on Telegram. “The time for revenge has come. We are stronger than ever.”

War in Ukraine: territorial gains from the counter-offensive are clear so far

So far, however, the territorial gains of the counter-offensive in the Ukraine war have been limited. Maliar also said Ukraine has so far reclaimed just over a mile of land in various unnamed areas. However, the counter-offensive is still in its early stages.

In many ways, Ukraine has so far limited itself to measuring Russia’s defenses and defensive lines at various points, while also recording some serious casualties. Because apparently some are already supposed to German Leopard tanks destroyed by Putin’s army have been. If However, Russia can draw its own conclusions from the Leo wrecks or the counter-offensive can lead to the end of the Ukraine war remains an open question.