The Bank of Russia has stopped issuing a new 1000 ruble banknote due to a controversial design

The Central Bank of Russia announced that it has stopped issuing 1,000 ruble banknotes with an updated design. They promised to finalize the design of the controversial banknote before it went into wide circulation. The reason has not yet been officially announced, but earlier this caused a scandal on religious grounds.

Why did the Bank of Russia issue new money?

In March 2023, Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Sergei Belov announced the release of new banknotes in denominations of 1,000 and 5,000 rubles. They promised to change the design of the banknotes, improve the protection and make them more resistant to wear, a representative of the regulator said then.

The updated banknotes were presented to Russians on October 16. The design of the thousand-ruble note was dedicated to the Volga region: on the front side of the banknote they depicted the Nikolskaya Tower of the Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin, and on the back – the Museum of the History of Statehood of the Tatar People and the Republic of Tatarstan in Kazan, the Syuyumbike Tower on the territory of the Kazan Kremlin, the Museum of Archeology and Ethnography in Ufa.

I can immediately say that we no longer produce old-style banknotes. That is, everything that will be produced by us will be updated banknotes Sergei BelovDeputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Russia

Russians were advised to say goodbye to the old banknotes, but not right away: first of all, the new banknotes would be given to manufacturers and equipment suppliers so that they could set up the software and teach ATMs to recognize the new money. The Bank of Russia clarified that they expect that this process “will not be very long” and trading enterprises will not need too much time to prepare to accept the updated banknotes.

A scandal broke out over the updated design of banknotes

One of the first to notice that the former Palace Church in the Kazan Kremlin is depicted without a cross was the Russian Orthodox Church priest, TV presenter and blogger Pavel Ostrovsky. According to him, most residents of Russia do not know the history of the Kazan Kremlin and will calmly use a bill with a temple without a cross, located next to the minaret with a crescent.

Have you, comrades, completely lost your fear? Don't play with fire Pavel Ostrovsky

The priest suggested that this design was implemented either because of the “stupidity of the designers” or because of “a deliberate provocation, which had previously been encountered from adherents of Islam from Tatarstan.”

Why is the Palace Church without a cross?

Currently, the church building houses the Museum of the History of Statehood of the Tatar People and the Republic of Tatarstan. According to the leading specialist of the museum, Liliya Khairutdinova, the building was built in the 19th century as the palace church of the governor’s family. The cross was removed from the temple under Soviet rule: during the Soviet era, the building housed a warehouse, then an archive and a canteen, and in 2006 a museum was opened in the historical building. Only the domes of the temple have been preserved.

How did the Russian Orthodox Church and the State Duma react to the controversial design of money?

The head of the synodal department of the Moscow Patriarchate for relations between the church and society and the media, Vladimir Legoyda, said that the Central Bank should have chosen images on banknotes more carefully, “so as not to create tension where it simply should not exist.” His deputy in the synodal department, Vakhtang Kipshidze, added that the authors of the design failed to present Kazan as an interreligious city.

A representative of the Moscow Patriarchate called the choice of a building to be depicted on a banknote strange and emphasized that

The Russian Orthodox Church categorically disagrees with the fact that churches are depicted without crosses. Religious buildings need to be restored to their status; they should have symbols of the religion to which they belong. “Our society must strive to ensure that every religious building and place of worship performs the functions for which it was once erected by believers,” he noted.

A temple without a cross reminds us of the dark period of the atheism, and placing such an image on banknotes is at the very least unreasonable and even provocative Andrey Klishasmember of the Federation Council

Following public reaction, the Central Bank decided to cancel the issuance of new banknotes until they entered widespread circulation. The reason was not officially stated, but representatives of the regulator announced an update to the controversial design.