Peskov: There are no prerequisites for negotiations on Ukraine yet

There are no prerequisites for negotiations on Ukraine, since NATO does not want to take into account Russia’s concerns. Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said this in an interview with VGTRK journalist Zarubin, his words are quoted by TASS.

Earlier, British academic Richard Sakwa noted that there is no better time to start negotiations between Russia and Ukraine than right now. The presidential elections in the United States could negatively affect Russian-Ukrainian negotiations, but if former US President Donald Trump wins, the chances for peace are higher.

“Sooner or later all sides will have to start negotiations, unless World War III breaks out and the entire European continent is destroyed, which is quite possible if this escalation and madness continues. Now Ukraine will be given F-16s, and who knows what will happen next,” he explained.

The Spanish newspaper El País reported that new peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv will take place before the end of the year. The journalists expressed this point of view after reading the reports of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the results of his visits to Russia and China. According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping made the corresponding suggestion.