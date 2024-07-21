Senator Dzhabarov: Zelensky has no political future in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has no political future in Ukraine, according to Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs. The senator shared his forecast in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“He has done so much during his presidency, the term of which has already ended. In essence, he pushed Ukraine into the abyss. His constant threats against Russia. His refusal of the peace treaty with Russia, which had already been initialed in Istanbul. His statement about the need to fight to the end. Against this background, Ukraine has lost a huge number of its citizens,” Dzhabarov said.

That’s why I think that no matter what referendum there is, Zelensky has no future in Ukraine. The people will not forgive him for what he did, for setting two brotherly nations against each other. Vladimir DzhabarovFirst Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs

According to the senator, Ukrainian politicians today have disagreements on various issues.

“This always happens when a regime suffers a defeat. They see it, they understand it, and these disagreements will intensify. I think that Zelensky will not be able to hold a referendum. Because the result will be extremely negative in any case. But we will see how events develop,” Dzhabarov concluded.

Related materials:

Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that a referendum could be held in Ukraine to achieve peace. At the same time, he pointed out the downsides of such a decision, believing that any step by the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to resolve the military conflict carries risks for him. Klitschko also once again criticized the country’s leader for, in his opinion, concentrating too much power in his hands.