Deputy Chepa allowed for restoration of relations between Russia and Europe

Restoring relations between Russia and Europe in all areas of cooperation is possible and necessary, State Duma deputy Alexey Chepa said in a conversation with Lenta.ru. He added that many Western parliamentarians have also expressed this opinion in private conversations.

“Of course, everything is possible. We have never slammed the door, we have always been ready for cooperation, which is what we have talked about. Our efforts in this direction have remained without results, but if we see a change in attitude, a desire for cooperation, then, naturally, we will support this,” Chepa said.

Many Western politicians, he said, understand the importance of restoring relations with Russia: without a country that occupies half of Europe’s territory, it will be difficult to resolve many issues. In addition, the cultural, sports, social, and economic aspects of cooperation are also important.

“We continue to communicate in various areas with some European parliamentarians and understand that they are interested in restoring relations. The same sport without the participation of Russians significantly loses its appeal. So, a real European culture is impossible without Russia, because we are a large part of this world culture. The same can be said about science, religion, and other areas,” the deputy added.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called for the resumption of diplomatic relations with Russia in a letter to the head of the European Council Charles Michel.