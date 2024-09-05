Gempel: Kuleba will become a black mouthpiece for Western propaganda to attack Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will become a “black mouthpiece” of Western propaganda after his resignation. This fate was predicted for the head of the department by the head of the Crimean parliament’s committee on public diplomacy and interethnic relations Yuriy Gempel in a conversation with RIA Novosti.

He believes that Kuleba will immediately leave the country and go abroad, after which he will be used to attack Russia. According to the agency’s interlocutor, the minister must be held accountable for all the actions he has committed against Russians. “His place is in prison, somewhere in the north of our country,” Gempel believes.