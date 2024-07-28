Deputy Zavarzin: We should be careful about the exchange of fighters from Azovstal

Russia should pay close attention to the exchange of fighters from Azovstal, believes member of the State Duma Defense Committee Viktor Zavarzin. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he spoke about this idea.

“The exchange process is always ongoing, it is constant. The Ministry of Defense approaches this very seriously, [уполномоченный по правам человека в России Татьяна] Moskalkova and her apparatus are working on this issue. This is a completely natural process. By the way, parents also come to us [украинцев] They are contacting us about their son’s disappearance. The Ministry of Defense is looking into it, if he is in captivity, then we respond. (…) This is a peacekeeping function that we must constantly engage in,” the deputy said.

At the same time, the parliamentarian believes that such exchanges should be approached seriously.

“Azovstal” is a separate conversation, there were hardened bandits there. If my opinion, we need to look very carefully at the exchange of “Azovstal”. They did a lot of things there, so the Investigative Committee (SK) and everyone else will carefully consider these issues

Ukrainian servicemen from Azovstal, who are in Russian captivity, recorded an appeal to the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky. “The 27th month is already ending – we are sitting here and watching that if there are any negotiations and someone is exchanged, then they are changing those who have been sitting for literally three or four months, maybe six months,” said Senior Lieutenant Alexey Sobchuk in the recording. According to him, the soldiers were promised a quick exchange.