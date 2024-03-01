Vice Admiral Pepelyaev: Su-57 is being considered as a carrier-based aircraft

The Russian fifth-generation fighter Su-57 is being considered as a carrier-based aircraft for promising aircraft carriers. The former deputy chief of the Main Staff of the Russian Navy, retired vice admiral Vladimir Pepelyaev, spoke about this in an interview TASS.

“In the future, the fifth generation fighter Su-57 (PAK FA) is being considered as a carrier-based aircraft, a carrier-based version of which may appear if there is stable funding. For its full combat use, it will be necessary to install new, more advanced accelerating and braking devices on the promising aircraft carrier,” he said, answering a question about the promising carrier-based aircraft.

The vice admiral also noted that the modernization potential of the existing carrier-based MiG-29K and Su-33 aircraft has not yet been exhausted. He admitted that during the repair of the aircraft-carrying cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov, the landing support systems will be improved, primarily for the MiG-29.

In December, TASS sources close to the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) reported that all production Su-57 fighters that will be transferred to the VKS in 2024 will receive new second-stage engines.