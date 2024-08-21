MP Bessarab spoke about problems in the operation of the law on domestic violence

Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy, and Veterans’ Affairs, spoke about measures to combat domestic violence. In an interview with Lenta.ru, the deputy explained the importance of prevention in these matters and also pointed out problems with the enforcement of current legislation.

“Often, unfortunately, the inaction of law enforcement agencies leads to the impossibility of finding protection. Indeed, now this is not due to the fact that we do not have legislation, but to the fact that it does not work in this direction for certain reasons. Of course, it is very difficult to conduct such cases, including due to the refusal of women themselves to initiate criminal proceedings against husbands, common-law husbands, and so on. This leads to sad consequences, including the fact that one of those in the relationship dies, and the second goes to prison under the sentence,” Bessarab said.

At the same time, the deputy expressed the opinion that a separate law on domestic violence would be excessive.

Our criminal law contains a sufficient and necessary number of norms that today allow us not to single out domestic violence separately Svetlana BessarabMember of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans’ Affairs

The MP also noted that Russian courts do not issue restraining orders often enough. “It is clear why this happens: it is very difficult to provide for separate residence of spouses with a restraining order in a 36-square-meter apartment,” she explained.

“Nevertheless, prevention is possible, and prevention is the future. Today, crisis centers not only provide protection to mothers and children, but also offer such assistance to men. This is precisely what we need to focus on, as well as on law enforcement practices,” concluded the interlocutor of Lenta.ru.

Related materials:

Earlier, the court sentenced former RBC and Vedomosti journalist Oksana Goncharova to seven years in prison for the massacre of her cohabitant Alexei Samusev.

The woman’s lawyer emphasizes that Goncharova had been a victim of domestic violence for many years and her actions should be classified as self-defense. He pointed out that Samusev took the scissors and attacked the woman first. This is supported by the results of the examination, which recorded bruises and a cut on his client’s back. Goncharova’s defense noted that Samusev had been convicted of various administrative offenses 40 times.