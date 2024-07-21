Volodin: Biden fled after realizing his inability to be re-elected

US President Joe Biden created problems all over the world and fled after seeing his inability to be re-elected, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin pointed out.

The politician also noted that Biden should be held accountable for US foreign policy towards other countries.

His hands are covered in blood Vyacheslav VolodinSpeaker of the State Duma

In particular, the speaker considered the current head of the White House guilty of unleashing the war in Ukraine, the destruction of the European economy, as well as the sanctions policy against Russia and other countries.

On the evening of July 21, the current US leader Joe Biden announced that he was withdrawing from the presidential race and would not seek re-election as head of state. He promised to focus on fulfilling his duties as president until the end of his term.

Russia considers US elections not a priority goal

The results of the US elections, unlike achieving the goals of the special operation, are not a priority for Russia. This is how the official representative of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov responded to Biden’s decision to withdraw from the presidential race. He pointed out that there are still four months until the election of the American leader. “This is a long period, during which a lot can change. We need to pay attention and watch what happens next,” the official noted. Peskov also recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin called Biden more predictable and therefore the preferred candidate for US president.

State Duma deputy Sultan Khamzaev noted that Biden should be handed over to a military tribunal after his presidency. According to him, such a fate should await the head of state for his actions in recent years. The parliamentarian noted that Biden’s policy is the best embodiment of the defeat of the party of aggressive militant Russophobes. “He managed to exhaust the Democratic Party to the point that major financial players set an ultimatum: either us or Biden,” the legislator said.

Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, leader of the LDPR Leonid Slutsky predictedthat Biden will go down in history as the main sponsor of the terrorist regime in Ukraine. According to him, it was the Biden administration that unleashed the bloody Ukrainian conflict, brought Europe, if not the entire world, to the brink of World War III and provoked a global security crisis.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the next step after Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race should be an investigation into collusion between the American media and political circles. She said the media hid the truth about the US president’s mental health, “playing along with one political party.”

Zakharova also commented on Biden’s decision to withdraw from the presidential race. The diplomat noted that the American leader did not specify where exactly he was withdrawing.

Russia made predictions about America’s future

State Duma deputy Dmitry Novikov, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, concluded that Biden’s withdrawal from the race opens up opportunities for Democrats to conduct an election campaign more or less on equal terms with former US President Donald Trump. “When Biden’s team agreed to hold debates between Trump and Biden, it became clear that this was the most likely scenario. Because such debates are not a mandatory canon for an election campaign during its preparation period. It was entirely possible to avoid holding a discussion,” the parliamentarian explained. He noted that Biden’s aides in the Democratic Party nevertheless encouraged him to take part in the debates with Trump.

Naturally, he lost the debate. This in itself stimulated a discussion within the Democrats about the need to change the candidate. Logically, events led to this Dmitry NovikovState Duma deputy

Senator Alexei Pushkov warned that the Democrats’ possible nomination of Hillary Clinton in the upcoming presidential elections would be disastrous for the United States. “The nomination of Hillary, who is hated by more than half of America and who is ready to tear her throat [кандидату в президенты Дональду] Trump’s struggle for power will put the United States on the brink of civil war,” he said.

Later, the network recalled another prediction by the former leader of the LDPR faction, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, regarding the US presidential elections in 2024.