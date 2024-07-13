Deputy Krasov: Russian military has gained a wealth of experience over the past year

Over the past year, the Russian armed forces have acquired invaluable combat experience, State Duma deputy Andrei Krasov told Lenta.ru. He pointed, in particular, to experience in conducting defense and handling modern types of weapons.

“Our military now has extensive combat experience, and this is worth a lot,” Krasov said. “They have gained experience in defensive battles when NATO was pushing Ukraine to counterattack. They also have experience in offensive battles: every day we learn from the Defense Ministry’s reports about more and more populated areas coming under Russian control.”

Also, according to the politician, the Russian military is improving its skills in working with air defense systems (AD), electronic warfare systems (EW), and modern types of weapons.

“This experience cannot be replaced by anything,” the deputy emphasized. “In addition, we have first-class equipment supplied by the domestic military-industrial complex (MIC). All of this is the ingredients for success, so there is no need to test our army’s strength.”

Earlier, the annual report of the Japanese Defense Ministry, the White Paper on Defense, noted that Russia, despite numerous sanctions against it, is capable of conducting military operations for a long time. It also noted the growth of the country’s military-industrial complex.