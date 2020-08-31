Russian astronomers from the Space Research Institute have uncovered the mysterious origins of a powerful cosmic explosion, whose signal was received in April 2020. Scientists associated the burst of gamma radiation with the activity of a neutron star with an extreme magnetic field. Article preprint published in the arXiv.org repository.

A bright burst of gamma radiation GRB 200415A was recorded using the Fermi space telescope and other instruments. Thanks to triangulation, it was possible to identify the location of the source: it was in the Sculptor galaxy (NGC 253), located eight million light-years from Earth. Initially, it was attributed to the first type of gamma-ray bursts that occur during the merger of neutron stars, however, according to another version, the source of soft repetitive gamma-ray bursts SGR (Soft Gamma Repeaters) could be the cause of the outburst, that is, an object in the galaxy is capable of producing non-periodic giant flares … These objects are usually magnetars, a subtype of neutron stars with extremely strong magnetic fields.

To more accurately determine the nature of GRB 200415A, the researchers analyzed the GRB spectrum and used a new method to classify GRBs based on the correlation of total gamma ray energy and radiation hardness. The results of the spectral analysis indicated the features characteristic of the SGR. If GRB 200415A is indeed in the galaxy NGC 253, as indicated by the localization by the interplanetary network of gamma-ray detectors, then the total burst energy of 10 to the 46th power of erg turns out to be too low for the first type of gamma-ray bursts.

The authors come to the conclusion that the characteristics of GRB 200415A unambiguously indicate the source of soft repetitive bursts, and the burst itself was a giant flare produced by a magnetar.

There are several types of gamma-ray bursts, which are the brightest electromagnetic events in the universe. The former appear when neutron stars merge in binary systems, while bursts of the second type are associated with the collapse of the core of massive stars during supernova explosions. Short bursts with hard gamma rays, reminiscent of the first type of gamma-ray bursts, are attributed to the sources of soft repetitive gamma-ray bursts, many of which are located in the Milky Way or in nearby galaxies.