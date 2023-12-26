In Russia it is allowed to drive all-terrain vehicles, ATVs and snowmobiles without special licenses

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law simplifying access to the management of rented all-terrain vehicles, ATVs and snowmobiles.

According to the document published on the official Internet portal of legal information, holders of driver’s licenses of categories A (motorcycles), B and B1 (passenger cars), C (trucks) and D (buses) will be able to drive rented self-propelled equipment of category A1 without obtaining special tractor driver’s licenses. driver, as was previously necessary. The amendments came into effect on Monday, December 25.

What falls under the category

In the document indicatedthat this category includes motor vehicles intended for driving on public roads or unable to reach speeds exceeding 50 kilometers per hour.

To travel on other types of snowmobiles, ATVs, all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles, you must, as before, pass separate exams and obtain the license of the required category.

The law provides for a number of restrictions

Driver's license holders with the above categories can now drive snowmobiles and ATVs, but with certain restrictions. Thus, the equipment must be used on the basis of a lease agreement, which provides for the “temporary transfer of a self-propelled vehicle to a citizen for control.” Among the mandatory conditions are the organization of instruction on operation and “ensuring its safe operation.”

Violators of the new rules may face deprivation of rights for up to six months or a fine of 500–1000 rubles

Subsequently, according to the text of the amendments, the government will determine the rules for concluding and executing such agreements. Limitation connected with the fact that drivers of vehicles with a car seat and steering wheel do not have the necessary skills to drive vehicles with a motorcycle seat.

New amendments will legalize the vehicle rental business

In the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia notethat the law allows us to expand opportunities for the development of outdoor activities and legalize the equipment rental business.

The measure will allow tourists to spend their time on vacation in a more interesting and eventful way, and the tourism industry to create educational and entertaining routes, conduct excursions and walks to natural attractions that are accessible only on snowmobiles Vladimir TrachDirector of the Department for Project Implementation in the Field of Tourism Activities

President of the Russian Union of Tourism Industry Ilya Umansky emphasized that the bill legalizes the existing segment of the market, expands recreation opportunities and makes it possible to provide additional services to vacationers.