“Investment Chamber”: exchange of frozen assets will begin on March 26

The exchange of frozen assets between Russians and foreigners will start on March 25. About the appointed date reports brokerage company “Investment Chamber”, which will act as the organizer of trading for the purchase of foreign securities (MS).

At the end of March, applications will begin to be accepted for the exchange of blocked securities for funds of foreign investors frozen in the Russian Federation. It will last until May 8. Applications from non-residents will be collected from June 3 to July 5. Settlements for all transactions must be completed by September 1.

The process will take place through the mediation of brokers, trustees and management companies of mutual investment funds (MUIFs) of all investors. Russians will be able to present more than 3,500 exchange-traded instruments for redemption. Their list was published by the Investment Chamber.

Related materials:

Foreigners will be able to buy blocked assets from Russian investors using funds stored in type “C” accounts. The transaction limit is limited to 100 thousand rubles per investor.

According to Deputy Head of the Russian Ministry of Finance Alexei Moiseev, only funds frozen in the national settlement depository (NSD) will fall under the exchange mechanism. Assets blocked on the St. Petersburg Exchange will not be affected by these measures. Russian investors will receive no less than the market value of the assets at the time the exchange begins, he promised.

Earlier, the head of the department, Anton Siluanov, emphasized that the volume of frozen assets of investors in Russia is comparable to what unfriendly states have blocked. According to him, any actions by Western countries will receive a symmetrical response. In addition, due to actions with Russian assets, the reliability of the dollar and euro will be completely undermined: for example, China has already begun to reduce its participation in American securities.