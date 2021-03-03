The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia over the past day increased in total by 10,535 in 84 regions. This is a new low in 2021. The total number of infected has reached 4,278,750, reported on the stopkoronavirus.ru website.

The previous minimum infection rates were set a day earlier, on March 2. Then 10,565 new cases were recorded.

Most infections on March 3 were detected in Moscow (1284), St. Petersburg (962), Moscow region (691). Not a single infection has occurred in Chukotka.

Over the past day, 452 patients with COVID-19 have died in the country. In total, 87,348 patients died during the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, 3,853,734 infected have recovered, including 15,694 in the last 24 hours.