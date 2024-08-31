Rogov: F-16 fighter jet shot down by Ukrainian Armed Forces while trying to repel Russian attack

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shot down an American F-16 fighter jet while trying to repel a Russian attack. This was reported by the chairman of the commission of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation on sovereignty issues, co-chairman of the coordinating council for the integration of new regions Vladimir Rogov, reports RIA Novosti.

“On August 26, in the controlled area [президенту Украины Владимиру] “A massive missile attack was carried out on Zelensky’s territory, so the F-16 was shot down by its own air defense system by mistake while trying to intercept our missile,” he said.

According to Rogov, American fighters are used in Ukraine specifically to intercept Russian missiles. Earlier, Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezuglaya reported that the F-16s could have shot down the Ukrainian Armed Forces. She pointed to the existing lack of coordination between the units of the Ukrainian army.

The destruction of the first American F-16 fighter jet provided to the Ukrainian Armed Forces became known on August 28. As specified, the plane was at a military airfield in the Khmelnytsky region in the west of the country.