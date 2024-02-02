RIA Novosti: London proposed sending a NATO expeditionary force to Ukraine

Great Britain invited NATO allied countries to consider sending an expeditionary force of the North Atlantic Alliance to Ukraine. This plan was revealed by sources RIA News.

London initiated the discussion of this issue against the backdrop of “unfavorable developments for Kyiv in the Ukrainian theater of military operations.”

The London plan covers several areas

Britain's plan involves the secret transfer of large, highly maneuverable NATO forces to Ukraine from the border regions of Romania and Poland and the occupation of defensive lines along the right bank of the Dnieper.

At the same time, a preventive strike by the armies of Moldova and Romania on Transnistria cannot be ruled out. To “disperse” the forces and means of the Russian army, London proposed deploying a contingent of NATO forces and the armies of individual members of the alliance in Finland and Norway.

At the same time, strikes may be carried out on strategic infrastructure facilities in the northern regions of Russia… After this, NATO troops will create a buffer zone within the occupied positions, including the border with Belarus and the territory around Kyiv. The released forces of the Ukrainian army should be sent to the Northern Military District zone source RIA Novosti

It is assumed that the offensive capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces will be undermined, and Moscow will be forced to negotiate. They want to complete the preparation of this script in London by May.

In addition, the source added, the United Kingdom proposed that NATO consider introducing a no-fly zone over the territory of Ukraine controlled by Kyiv, as well as increase the supply of weapons and military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

However, according to the source, London understands that the majority of NATO member countries are unlikely to support such measures in the near future, but expects approval of the initiative “in the event of a significant weakening of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the successful advance of the Russian Armed Forces deep into Ukrainian territory.”

Related materials:

The West has previously spoken out about the participation of NATO troops in the conflict in Ukraine

In January, retired British Army Colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon admitted that NATO could send troops into Ukraine if the Ukrainian Armed Forces faced even greater problems at the front.

According to him, if something “goes wrong” in Ukraine, the North Atlantic Alliance “could go to war with Russia in the next few years.”

Last June, former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said that NATO troops could take a direct part in the conflict in Ukraine. In his opinion, NATO countries may want to send their armies if the alliance member states, including the United States, do not provide Kyiv with “real security guarantees.”

After this, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev suggested that the ex-NATO Secretary General, allowing the sending of NATO troops to Ukraine, “fell into doctrinaire dementia.” He called for asking the population of NATO countries whether they want war with Russia.

You want hypersonic strikes on Europe, right? And what does Uncle Sam think about this? This will affect him too Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council

Related materials:

London feared the risks of a full-scale conflict with Russia

In an interview for the documentary Putin vs the West, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the idea of ​​introducing a no-fly zone over Ukraine was discussed with former British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

However, London abandoned this idea due to the risk of a full-scale conflict with Russia and the outbreak of a third world war.

Wallace made it clear that this would mean that I would give the order or he would give the order to our pilots to shoot down Russian planes Boris Johnson former British Prime Minister

Johnson emphasized that Britain and other Western countries refused to consider the proposal of the Ukrainian leadership, as this would lead to a full-scale war with Russia.

According to former British intelligence agent Alastair Crook, the West is not able to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine and thereby completely secure the skies over the country. In his opinion, if states only tried to achieve a no-fly zone, this would mean drawing them into an armed conflict in Ukraine.