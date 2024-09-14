Defense Ministry: Russia has returned 103 servicemen captured in Kursk region

Russia has returned 103 servicemen captured by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) in the Kursk region. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry in Telegram.

“On September 14 of this year, as a result of the negotiation process, 103 Russian servicemen captured in the Kursk region were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 103 prisoners of war of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were transferred,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The department clarified that the United Arab Emirates acted as an intermediary in the return of Russian soldiers from Ukrainian captivity.

On September 13, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Moscow had returned 49 Ukrainian prisoners to Kyiv. According to him, they included servicemen from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the National Police, and the State Border Service of Ukraine.