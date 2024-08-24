Moscow has returned 115 fighters captured in the Kursk region from Ukrainian captivity

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged prisoners of war. Moscow has returned 115 fighters captured in the Kursk region from Kyiv-controlled territory and in exchange handed over the same number of prisoners of war from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported by the Ministry of Defense TASS.

All Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus. They will be transported to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions.

It is specified that the United Arab Emirates acted as intermediaries in the exchange.